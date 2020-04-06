Charles and Camilla returned to each other after exiting self-isolation

Charles and Camilla meet after the Duchess of Cornwall got out of self-isolation today (photo: AP)

Camilla was reunited with Prince Charles after she was released from isolation before her 15th wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was negative for coronavirus but quarantined 14 days after being diagnosed with Charles, 71, Covid-19.

The couple lived separately in the Scottish Birkhall House at Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire.

The source confirmed that Camilla “came out of isolation this morning,” a few days before the couple reached the milestone of 15 years of marriage on Thursday.

Prince Charles and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the national applause of NHS employees (photo: @ clarencehouse / Instagram)

Clarence House has published a video of a clapping couple in isolation. Photo: @ clarencehouse / Instagram

Charles ended his isolation a week ago and talked about the “strange, frustrating and often disturbing” experience of being without friends and family.

The prince, who had mild coronavirus symptoms, worked at Birkhall and appeared on Friday via a video link to open a new NHS Nightingale hospital.

The message came the next day after the Queen gave the country a rare TV address saying, “We’ll meet again.”

In his message of hope, the monarch said that if we “remain united and determined” in the face of a coronavirus outbreak, “we will overcome it.”

The prince and duchess – formerly Camilla Parker Bowles – were married at a civil ceremony in Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005, after a relationship lasting more than 30 years.

The ceremony was followed by a blessing in the chapel of St. George in Windsor Castle.

Initially, the former royal lover, who became HRH, took initial steps, adapting to royal life. However, 15 years later, Camilla, one of the oldest women in the royal family, carved her own charity role, focusing on raising awareness about osteoporosis, promoting literacy, and supporting people who have been victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The 15th wedding anniversary is traditionally known as the crystal anniversary.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





