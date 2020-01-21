Charles Baker, the little-known inventor of the first friction cooler

There are so many unknown black inventors and Charles S.L Baker is one of them.

He was born on August 3, 1859 in Savannah, Missouri, and raised by his father with the help of a plantation owner’s wife after his mother died before his first birthday.

Baker had no formal engineering training, he was a self-taught mechanical engineer. The end of the civil war marked the end of Baker’s enslavement, and at the age of 15, Baker began his career as an assistant to his father, who was an express agent.

Through this work experience, Baker became aware that he loves mechanical science because he is exposed to wagons and turnstiles.

His curiosity about how heat is generated by friction led

to examine him further in friction. Something

say he was fascinated by friction because you could create through the process

heat without necessarily tapping into a heat source.

This alternative way of generating heat triggered the urge to develop a device that could use the heat generated by friction.

Photo: donnawashingtonstoryteller.blogpost.com

On January 13, 1903, Baker invented and patented a cooler that heats up due to friction. This was not an easy task because it took about 23 years for him to experiment with different types of metals and forms of friction before he could develop his friction heater.

Frictional heat radiators were an environmentally friendly option that, if still in production today, would not harm the environment. Basically, he invented an alternative means of generating heat without combustion.

Photo: donnawashingtonstoryteller.blogpost.com

During his patent application, Baker explained that frictional heat could be generated using any type of force, such as wind, water, and gasoline.

In his opinion, his device was the cheapest heat source of his time, with which he received awards such as “King of Clean Energy” and “St. Joseph Negro inventor. “

“Mr. Baker claims that the particular type of force with which the friction is created is not essential. This can be wind, water, gasoline, or some other source of energy.

“The hardest part of the inventor’s claims is to prove that his system illuminates or heats a house at about half the cost of the methods currently used,” The Draftsman 1908.

After years of testing, his device was almost perfect when it was invented. Baker’s device consisted of two metal cylinders, one of which was inserted into the other. A wooden spider core was placed in the middle to create the friction.

Notable newsreels welcomed his invention. “On March 27, 1904, the New York Times identified Baker’s invention as a” Clever Negro Invention. “Other newspapers, such as the Daily Gazette and News-Press, also published his story in 1904 that his invention would” revolutionize the heating systems of the time. “

Baker then set up a factory called The Friction Heat and Boiler

Company in 1904

in St. Joseph with him as chairman of the board.

His company employed 50 skilled and unskilled workers to manufacture more radiators and had approximately $ 136,000 in capital.

At that time, Baker’s capital was a lot of money, which made him a wealthy and honorable man in his hometown. His loyalty to his employees allowed his business to thrive, although racial prejudice, which sometimes threatened his finances, thrived.

Baker was the youngest of five children and married in 1880

to Carrie Carriger at the age of 21 and they had a daughter, Lulu Belle Baker. In May

5, 1926, he died

in his daughter’s house in St. Joseph.