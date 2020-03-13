Charles Barkley at self-quarantine awaiting coronavirus test results

Former NBA superstar and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley on Thursday told viewers that he had self-authorized himself while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test.

Speaking on the phone during a TNT broadcast inside the NBA, Barkley informed viewers that he did not feel well after returning from a trip to New York earlier this week. Barkley finally decided to follow the advice of doctors and collaborators, and of his own quarantine.

“I spent the first week of the week in New York and when I arrived in Atlanta I didn’t feel good,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people in Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I didn’t feel great and I didn’t I wanted to have a chance.

“I was told to quarantine for 48 hours. I went for the coronavirus test this afternoon; I didn’t get my results. I’m a limbo type right now. … I really hope it was just a mistake. . “

Charles Barkley reveals he became ill and self-evaluated, performed a coronavirus test but has not yet obtained his results pic.twitter.com/yyZnZ7z0eH

– gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2020

“The 57-year-old Barkley starred in Auburn in the mid-1980’s before spending 16 seasons in the NBA, and was induced in 2006 to the Basketball Failure Hall,” according to AL.com. “He has been a basketball studies analyst for Turner Sports since 2000.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn