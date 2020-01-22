Charles Barkley Rips ESPN for the television of Bronny James

Bronny James from Sierra Canyon Trailblazers makes a pass.

Hannah Foslien / Getty

Before the Lakers fought the Celtics on the night of Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston, LeBron James was in Massachusetts and watched his son play a high school basketball game in Springfield.

But even if James had been in Los Angeles to take on the Celtics at the Staples Center, he would still have been able to see LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. on the Sierra Canyon School course, since the game was actually broadcast on ESPN.

Charles Barkley, who also upset James for playing his son’s game rather than preparing for his own game, described ESPN’s decision to broadcast 15 of James’ younger games this season as “ultimate exploitation.”

“We always talk about college players being exploited. This is the ultimate exploitation, ”said Barkley. “What is the financial incentive other than the network to make money with these high school kids? We always complain that these college teams make all that money … They make money with college kids. Now you make money with students. “

Barkley is right because Bronny James certainly has more television games nationwide than many NBA teams.

Zaire Wade, Dwyane Wade’s son, also plays for the Sierra Canyon. They lost their game at 70-62.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Yahoo Sports