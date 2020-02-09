Charles Martin trains with ex-Andy Ruiz Jr., eyes Anthony Joshua Rematch

Ringside 09/02/2020

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin offers a second chance with Anthony Joshua against Gerald Washington on February 22nd.

The 33-year-old became the defending champion in January 2016 when he won against the then unbeaten Vyacheslav Glazkov from TKO.

After losing his title to Anthony Joshua, Martin has won four of his last five fights, with all of his victories in the distance.

A win against Washington brings Martin up the IBF rankings and takes him one step closer to a mandatory position.

Born in St. Louis, he now lives in Las Vegas and is currently training with Manny Robles in Southern California.

Martin recovered from a narrow defeat against Adam Kownacki in 2018 and won victories against Gregory Corbin in March and Daniel Martz in July.

“It’s great to be back on the big stage,” said Martin. “Wild vs. Fury II is the biggest heavyweight fight in a long time. It’s great to be in the PPV.

“On February 22nd, I will be one step closer to my goal of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

“Gerald Washington is in my way, so it’s my job to guide him to my ultimate goal (to face Anthony Joshua again).”

WASHINGTON

Opponent Washington is a six-foot-six heavyweight contender who was a former college football star from the University of Southern California and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Washington, born in San Jose, California, celebrated an impressive win on his last appearance and knocked out seasoned contender Robert Helenius in July.

Washington was undefeated in its first 19 professional fights before taking its World Cup challenge against Deontay Wilder in February 2017.

“This title eliminator is a very big opportunity for me. I will do everything in my power to win on February 22nd, ”Washington said.

“I have the right team behind me. The right attitude. I know Martin my whole career. We even worked together in the ring for some time.

“I will do my best and I expect the same from him. It is an honor to be part of such an event.

“Deontay and Tyson are both characters. I’m happy to be part of a great boxing night on February 22nd. “