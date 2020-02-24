charles-melton-&-kj-apa-go-for-shirtless-hike-immediately-after-‘riverdale’-co-stars-announce-exit

Charles Melton walks and talks with KJ Apa though out on Sunday (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The two Riverdale co-stars went shirtless for a hike and showed off all their muscle.

That similar working day, it was announced that two of their Riverdale co-stars would be leaving the display right after it is existing period.

The week prior to, KJ manufactured an visual appeal on The Ellen DeGeneres Exhibit the place he bought scared by a workers member dressed up as his character Archie. Check out out the humorous instant if you missed it!

Before this month, Charles and Casey Cott went to the Tremendous Bowl and met up with one more CW star when at a pre-bash.