[Charles Payne Phone calls Bernie Sanders the ‘Logical Outcome’ of Obama’s Endeavor to ‘Normalize Cuba’]

Fox Business’ Charles Payne panned Senator Bernie Sanders by contacting him the stop final result of previous President Barack Obama’s makes an attempt to “normalize” communist Cuba.

Payne joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to respond to Sanders’ discussion functionality and his several coverage positions. The conversation specifically centered on how Sanders defended his previous remarks about Cuba by expressing he and Obama agree on the positives of Cuba’s education and healthcare programs, in spite of the country’s other difficulties.

“We went back and we observed the soundbite in 2016, [Obama] did praise Fidel Castro and Cuba mainly because every little one will get a primary education,” Ainsley Earhardt reported. “But, at the close of that soundbite, he went on to say you travel all around Havana and you say ‘this financial system is not performing. It appears to be like it did in the 50s.’”

From there, Payne went in on Sanders:

“In many respects Bernie Sanders is the reasonable outcome of Barack Obama. And it’s not just on Cuba. It is on forgiving school tuition. Barack Obama planted that seed. Just about every little thing that Bernie talks about to the extremes ended up planted by Obama, like the excursion to Havana. Go back again and appear at the news in 2016. It was the new slipping of the Berlin Wall. It was the close of the closing chapter of the Cold War, 1200 people today went down in the delegation. President Obama did the wave with Raul Castro. There was a serious force to normalize Cuba, so why is anyone shocked that this is what we have observed out of that? This is virtually all of Bernie’s points, his strategies, you know, below the Obama’s presidency individuals seeds were planted. He is taking them to the excessive. They realized they would grow and he is the a person who has latched on to it.”

