[charli-d’amelio-&-addison-easterlin-complete-initial-‘renegade’-dance-with-creator-jalaiah-harmon]

Charli D’Amelio and Addison Easterling are supplying credit history to the creator of the Renegade, Jalaiah Harmon!

While the two TikTok stars weren’t the very first folks to execute the dance on the platform, they have been credited with popularizing the dance.

Immediately after Jalaiah was highlighted in an write-up in the NY Moments, lots of people today rallied guiding Jalaiah to give her suitable credit score for building the dance, which she first posted on Funimate in September.

In Oct, a consumer named @worldwide.jones posted the dance to TikTok without the need of credit history to Jalaiah. It rapidly turned preferred following Charli and Addison carried out it.

Now, Charli, Addison and Jalaiah are obtaining the opportunity to accomplish the dance jointly.

“got to meet this remarkable female now!!!” Charli wrote on her Instagram.

Jalaiah added, “Like we hit the lottery 🔥🆙🐐 !! W/ @charlidamelio @addisoneasterling 💕 I know we snapped 🔥🔥”

After the fulfill up, Jalaiah joined the ladies at the NBA All Star Recreation, in which she acquired to conduct the dance in entrance of the whole arena!

Test out Charli, Addison and Jalaiah‘s collab below…