[charli-d’amelio-attends-prada-clearly-show-in-milan!]

Charli D’Amelio just manufactured her Milan Trend Week debut!
The 15-12 months-outdated TikTok star and social media celeb stepped out for the Prada trend show on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy
Right after the clearly show concluded, Charli bought to test out the runway and of system, produced a couple of TikToks!
Charli even teamed up with some of the versions to dance to Avril Lavigne‘s tune “What The Hell.”
@charlidamelio
#prada prada
♬ What the Hell – Avril Lavigne
Images: Getty
