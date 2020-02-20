[charli-d’amelio-attends-prada-clearly-show-in-milan!]

Charli D’Amelio just manufactured her Milan Trend Week debut!

The 15-12 months-outdated TikTok star and social media celeb stepped out for the Prada trend show on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy

Right after the clearly show concluded, Charli bought to test out the runway and of system, produced a couple of TikToks!

Charli even teamed up with some of the versions to dance to Avril Lavigne‘s tune “What The Hell.”

Verify out Charli‘s Prada TikTok here…

@charlidamelio #prada prada ♬ What the Hell – Avril Lavigne

