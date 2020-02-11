Charli D’Amelio becomes candid about her fight against bodily dysmorphia | Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio opens up on his struggles surrounding his body image.

The 15 year old TIC Tac The star revealed that many of the hateful comments she receives relate to her appearance.

“Some of the most hurtful comments I have read about myself online are:” She is bigger than when we made her famous “or” She is ugly “. Lots of things about my body shape, my type of body,” Charli explained in a video in partnership with UNICEF for a Safer Internet Day.

She continued: “[It] strikes near my home because I have struggled a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, poor eating habits. Nobody really knows … It hurts everyone, no matter who you are. Receiving hundreds of thousands of hate comments a week is much more difficult to manage. “

Charli later, “you never know what someone is going through and everyone is beautiful in their own way … the more positivity and empathy you get, it only feels good, so I would say the more, the better ‘East.”

While Charli still receives many hurtful comments, she says she has learned to deal with them.

Hear it all Charli had to say below…

