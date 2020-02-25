charli-d’amelio-chops-her-locks:-‘it’s-the-fantastic-change’

Charli D’Amelio is showing off her new appear!
The 15-year-aged TikTok star just chopped her hair into a bob, thanks to some support from Twitter!
On Monday night time (February 24), Charli questioned fans on Twitter if she should slash her hair and they claimed “yes” by a slim margin.
Charli headed to the salon the subsequent day and she’s so glad she did!
“thank you twitter for determining for me to slash my hair mainly because i basically seriously like it…i sense like i essential a modify and chopping my hair was the best improve,” Charli wrote.
We think it seems wonderful also!
Simply click via the gallery to see Charli‘s new seem!
