charli-d’amelio-chops-her-locks:-‘it’s-the-fantastic-change’

Charli D’Amelio is showing off her new appear!

The 15-year-aged TikTok star just chopped her hair into a bob, thanks to some support from Twitter!

On Monday night time (February 24), Charli questioned fans on Twitter if she should slash her hair and they claimed “yes” by a slim margin.

Charli headed to the salon the subsequent day and she’s so glad she did!

“thank you twitter for determining for me to slash my hair mainly because i basically seriously like it…i sense like i essential a modify and chopping my hair was the best improve,” Charli wrote.

We think it seems wonderful also!

Simply click via the gallery to see Charli‘s new seem!