Charli D’Amelio’s biggest dream has come true at the Super Bowl! | Charli D’Amelio, Jennifer Lopez

One of Charli D’AmelioThe biggest dreams came true this weekend!

The 15 year old TIC Tac star had a chance to dance with Jennifer Lopez in front of her super bowl performance.

“A few years ago, I decided that my dream was to dance with J.Lo. She was above my dreamboard and I have talked about her in almost every interview I have done, whenever they ask me what my biggest dreams are. She is super talented “, Charli said to ET.

She added, “So my dream was to go to the University of Las Vegas to be part of their dance team, because their choreographers are J.LoChoreographers. I had everything planned and yesterday I could meet them and dance there for the first time, so it was really a dream come true. “

Charli said that when she finally met Jennifer, her mind went blank!

“When I first met her and shook her hand, I was just an empty face. I did not know what to say. And then it started and tears started to flow in my eyes because that was all I really really wanted to experience and it happened and it was really, really crazy ” Charli concluded.

Be sure to watch TIC Tac“S Charli recorded with Jennifer!

