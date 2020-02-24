charli-&-dixie-d’amelio-describe-how-they-choose-who-they-collab-with-on-tiktok

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are spilling on how they decide on which folks they collab with on TikTok!

The sisters stated that it all starts off in their DMs!

“So when you observe someone and they comply with you back again, you get a little notification and you can start messaging by means of TikTok and it normally moves onto other platforms,” Charli defined.

Dixie included, “We’ll all close up in the same spot! A number of of our close friends dwell in LA so we’ll go to their house or where we’re remaining, folks will appear stop by us!”

Pay attention to all that Charli and Dixie had to say here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lGhsaY_HnWU" width="500"></noscript>

Simply click inside of to enjoy Charli and Dixie have a dance off…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ggbgs2u0b1A" width="500"></noscript>