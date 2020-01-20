Charli XCX plays two sneaky post-laneway shows in Syd & Melb

If you hung around Charli XCX To play a couple of shows in Australia while she is here for the Laneway Festival, bow, you’re lucky, my friend. Lineups for the official after parties have fallen and Charli is playing a few sneaky sets along the way.

With a live set from both Sydney and Melbourne, Charli XCX is the headliner of the after-party fun-makers at Oxford Art Factory and The Night Cat Oliver Tree and DJ takes off Ocean Alley. Half Queen. Savti Systems + friendsand Laneway DJs at OAF and A million Infinity DJs and more in Melb.

Brisbane is a cheeky live set of the best guys from Sunny Coast, The chats, Next Omar Apollo and DJ takes off Cub Sport and Half Queen, while Adelaide The Chats and West Thebarton on one and two. Finally, you’ll be pampered with a live set of in Fremantle Spacey JaneWith Kucka and POND on the plates.

Tickets are now available on the Laneway Festival website. So if you want to keep partying (or if you can’t make the festival but still want to be angry), drop by and grab a ticket. All proceeds go to Bushfire Aid, so you can celebrate with a clear conscience this year.

Image:

Getty Images / Roberto Finizio