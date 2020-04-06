Charli XCX Posts Gaping Hole Emojis In New Album Teaser

Charli XCX has alluded to the imminent arrival of a new album immediately after wiping her Instagram and submitting a series of gap emojis. Speaking of holes, the fanbase has declared this quarantine venture an period for bottoms.

This helps make perception, taking into consideration that Charli invented bottoming. Here’s a swift diagram that I whipped up to even more my place:

It is accurate if it is in a diagram. Specifics are details.

Charli totally wiped her Instagram yesterday, leaving her 3.6 million followers on the edge of their damn seats.

The now-notorious series of hole emojis then began popping up almost everywhere, with punters subsequently believing this indicators the beginning of a quarantine album.

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

— Charli (@charli_xcx) April 5, 2020

IS THIS A NEW ALBUM

— pavlo díaz (@only_fo0ls) April 5, 2020

It wasn’t extended (roughly .237723) prior to stans started forming a link between the orifice-resembling emoji and a further, extra-pleasurable orifice.

bottom period incoming

— joey (@joeyskawaii) April 5, 2020

base legal rights!

— samira ♡︎ (@sahirious) April 5, 2020

Certainly WE ARE ONLY HOLES!!

— justin ☭ (@communistdoll) April 5, 2020

“WE ARE ONLY HOLES.” I just spat out my oxygen.

Final week, Charli flexed her DJing prowess all through an Instagram live session with Grindr, which involved Gaga’s “Stupid Love”. That is the gayest sentence I’ve ever prepared. And I appreciate that for us.

Here’s to a new Charli XCX album. And to bottoming.

