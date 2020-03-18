Charli XCX program lays out a living for those who samaizalyuetstsa

Charlie XCX announced the program of events of self-isolation, which will be broadcast live, as long as the crisis continues coronavirus.

Daily online events that will take place in Instagram Charlie, aims to “support those who are now samaizalyuetstsa the pandemic COVID-19.”

Charlie invites guests to “ignite a conversation, share a look or simply to amuse fans around the world who conduct social dystantsyyatsyyu now.”

The first event begins tonight (March 18) at 17 pm, and Charlie will be able to connect with Christina and the Queen for “frank conversation about the current situation and how it may affect their creativity and mental health.” Charlie also invites fans to ask questions to the daily broadcasts.

Charlie XCX and Christine and Queen at NME Awards 2020. Credit: Dean Chelkash

Other planned activities included a live broadcast of personal training with a diploma on Thursday (March 19), and the event “Night Night In” on Friday (20 March) with Rita Ori.

On Saturday (March 21) Kim Petras join Charlie for the game, “I would be faster,” and on Sunday (22 March) will be “therapeutic art class” with Clairo. You can see the full schedule below.

Schedule a live broadcast Charli XCX

March 18, 17 hours – Emma chat with Christina and Queen

March 19, 18:00 – personal training with diploma

March 20, time TBC – Girls Night In with Rita Ori

March 21, time TBC – would rather be with Kim Petras

March 22, 20 pm UK – Art class with Clairo

Charlie calls on viewers to be “the most active in every event, join the conversation by participating or at home.”

The press release added: “Through the entire program online events this week, Charlie will seek to connect the Internet and the real world by sharing experience – spreading positive through its own platform We are all in this together, because self-isolation should not be isolating.”.