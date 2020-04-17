Charli XCX uses fan clips to create soulful video “Forever”

Charlie XCX has shared a video on “Forever”, made almost entirely of clips presented by her fans.

The track was first released from her new album “How I Feel Now”, which will be completely quarantined and her creation will be a documentary star.

Last week (April 10), XCX encouraged fans to submit some very specific visuals to contribute to the video. The results see footage of pets, beaches, people in their homes, people kissing, and phones spinning in the air. Between the footage of the fans, the music came into her own music videos. Watch it below now.

“Forever” was the executor of XCX, AG Cook and BJ Burton. The composition was composed by Carolyn Polochak.

“How I Feel Now” will be released on May 15. “The character of this album will be very revealing for the times, because I will only be able to use the tools I have at hand to create all the music, all the art, all the videos … everything – in that sense it is will be very independent, “she told Zoom supporters on April 6.

The recording follows “Charlie” last summer, featuring collaborations with Christina and the Queen, Lizzo, Clyra, Yaji, Sky-Ferreira, Chaim and many more. In a three-star review, NME said: “In the past, Charlie seemed to be pushing in certain directions to reinforce his position in the pop game.” Charlie “sees her most comfortably and truly; everything authentically feels her.

“Bold, daring and brilliant. This is Charli XCX, at its most genuine, and it’s dazzling.”