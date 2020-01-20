Charlie Baker calls Ayanna Pressley’s speech “that rant” at MLK Breakfast – Boston Herald

Government Charlie Baker withdrew from the audience during the 50th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Monday in Boston, when he received an exciting speech from the American Rep. Ayanna Pressley called “the tirade” during a round table discussion between politicians.

Pressley, who spoke extensively during the sold-out event at the Boston Convention and Events Center, said that hatred and white supremacy “codified by law” are ruining the country, rather than the identity policy of the left, as some conservatives have suggested.

“If we could celebrate the identity of a veteran, if we could celebrate the identity of a survivor of domestic violence, if we could celebrate the identity of someone in the convalescent community, and why we needed them at the table,” said Pressley, “To make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to someone else again, the solution is representation and there’s nothing wrong with identity.”

Pressley’s comments drew a standing ovation and Baker, a republican, made an uncomfortable joke about having to follow her moving remarks before starting his own speech.

“The only thing I can add to that tirade is this,” said Baker, who drew an audible moan from the nearly 1,500 people present.

Baker said the greatest gift he and his wife received during their office is to walk in the shoes of many different Commonwealth people and learn about their life experiences before agreeing to Pressley’s comments.

“That point that the congressman just made about the fact that every life is individual and every life must be celebrated, there is an identity attached to every life, and that that identity must be part of the conversation we have when we make policies and make decisions, “Baker said. “That is absolutely so good that I cannot even start to double or triple it, except to say that you cannot make a policy, cannot make decisions, you cannot build anything close to a beloved community if you have not the voices and experiences that run through all of your communities involved in that conversation, point, downright, the end. “

A Baker spokeswoman said the governor spoke to Pressley and apologized for his cornered commentary after the event.

“The governor agreed with Congressman Pressley’s comments today and believes her speech moved,” said spokeswoman Lizzy Guyton in a statement. “After breakfast, Governor Baker contacted Congressman Pressley to apologize for using the word” rant. “

A Pressley representative did not immediately return a request for comment.