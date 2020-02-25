RINO Gov. Charlie “Tall Deval” Baker has three priorities this calendar year:

Dump Trump. Jack up the condition gas tax by 17 cents a gallon, without having a vote by possibly the Legislature or the men and women. Elect ample spineless hacks to the Republican Condition Committee next week to support facilitate 1 and 2.

Tall Deval has built it abundantly crystal clear he’s salivating at the prospect to screw the state’s motorists. And very last week he was questioned who he planned to vote for in the GOP presidential key on Super Tuesday.

“I’ve mentioned many situations,” Baker replied, “I did not vote for the president the past time, and I’m not heading to vote for him this time.”

Allow me ask you this: If you’re likely out to help President Trump on Tuesday, what is the stage of at the same time voting for the payroll patriots of a corrupt pol who the two hates the president and is attempting to unconstitutionally jack up your taxes?

To satisfy his sinister agenda, Tall Deval’s obtained a shadowy team sending out thoroughly dishonest mailings to Republicans and independents, striving to slip some genuine stinkers on to the GOP Point out Committee.

Fortuitously, it’s simple to identify these hacks. If you get a mailing from one particular of the GOP Condition Committee candidates, all you have to do is verify the return tackle.

If it states RMGA or Red Massachusetts Grassroots Action LLC, P.O. Box 8180, Boston MA 02114-9998, then the applicant it’s advertising and marketing is in the satchel for Trump-hating, fuel-tax-boosting Tall Deval.

Repeated phone calls to the governor’s workplace about RMGA were not returned, but it seems that his enforcers are dropping at the very least $100,000 into this silly hard work. That’s how much Baker hates Trump and loves bigger gas taxes.

On the incorporation papers for RMGA, the principal is outlined as a former hack for the late John McCain, a different pol who despised our present president. I guess those people have been qualifications enough for Tall Deval, but the person told me Tuesday he no more time manages Tall Deval’s soiled-tips procedure.

The RMGA flyers say their hacks want to “Drain the Swamp,” even though that’s wherever virtually all of them are living substantial, on our dime.

Let us glance at some of Tall Deval’s hack candidates, commencing with Mary Burns from Lowell. Strangely, considering her political history, she includes a photo of herself with the president, even while Trump-hating Baker appointed her to the UMass Board of Trustees.

Right here are some of the political contributions created by swamp-draining Mary Burns: $one,000 to Baker, $two,000 to Karyn “Pay to Play” Polito, $200 to freshly-indicted Democrat state Rep. David Nangle, $500 to Trump-hating Mitt Romney, $1,000 to disgraced ex-Lt. Gov. Tim “Crash” Murray, and $500 to the late Mumbles Menino.

No ponder Tall Deval desires Mary Burns for the GOP Point out Committee! What much better way to “End the Democrat of Corruption on Beacon Hill” than by offering cash to indicted and/or disgraced hack Democrats.

How about Laurie Myers of Chelmsford, one more swamp drainer who would like to “Root Out Squander, Fraud and Abuse,” presumably not starting up with her own state salary of $108,499 a year. Like Mary Burns, she far too fights the Lifestyle of Corruption by handing $100 to indicted solon Nangle, not to point out offering dollars to uber-hacks Baker and Polito.

Angela Davis of Foxboro, she’s obtained a $128,874 position in the hackerama, but then, she handed $one,100 to Baker and $700 to Polito.

Yep, these are just a several of the reform candidates from P.O. Box 8180, Boston 02114.

They are all hacked up together, these coatholders whose strategies are staying paid for by the Trump-hating gasoline-tax-boosting governor. Davis, for instance, gave $100 to Janet Leombruno of Framingham, who’s also grabbed $3,251.68 from the committee of her BFF Karyn Polito.

Jennifer Cunnigham of Plymouth. She got her $67,695 hack condition task the previous-fashioned way – with $3,250 to Tall Deval and $3,450 to Polito.

William McKinney can make $113,996 a calendar year in the hackerama. He’s draining the swamp with dollars for the two under no circumstances-Trumpers — $975 for Baker, $270 for Romney.

Ryan Chamberland of Blackstone, $83,218 a yr hack, and it only charge him $500 to Baker.

Lisa Barstow of Brookline, $67,393 a calendar year, but then she duked $one,200 to Baker and $800 to Karyn Polito, as well as she employed to chip in to backstabber Romney.

These are obscure races, but hell, if you’re Republican, you are possibly going out to vote for the president anyway on Tuesday. So do the appropriate issue and vote for anybody who’s not a stooge of the treacherous backstabbing, tax-mountaineering Tall Deval.

You can determine out all the Baker hacks, as opposed to Republican Republicans, by going to VoteReform.org. to see who’s working in your metropolis or town.

Or just look at the return deal with on the flyers in your mailbox. If some Baker hack sends you a thing with the return deal with of RMGA, P.O. Box 8180, Boston 02114, then just mark one factor on that pamphlet:

Return to sender.

(2/25/20) Illustrations of GOP mailings this election cycle.courtesy picture

