[charlie-edwards,-liam-walsh-to-show-up-on-michael-mckinson-undercard]

RINGSIDE 18/02/2020

The #MTKFightNight, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the US and on iFL Television all over the world, sees the undefeated McKinson (18-) protect his welterweight strap against Kent’s Louis Greene (12-1).

Alongside McKinson’s future step towards a planet title shot, Edwards (15-one, six KOs) begins his marketing campaign to become a two-body weight globe champion soon after vacating the WBC entire world flyweight crown.

The ever-well-liked Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) is a further with a lot more significant titles on his brain having seized the WBO European light-weight strap with an assured victory oer Maxi Hughes at the identical venue again in November.

MTK World-wide promoter Lee Eaton explained: “We’ve got the #GoldenContract semi-finals by now booked in at York Hall and this is an certainly cracking way to kick off the #MTKFightNight sequence there.

“Michael McKinson is now planet-rated and he’ll be hunting to make another extraordinary statement from Greene. We consider Mikey is likely all the way and his Pompey military just keeps on increasing.

“Charlie genuinely desires no introduction due to the fact he’s by now been to the major of the sport. It’s good to have him on one of our demonstrates for the first time and there aren’t quite a few out there who doubt we’re speaking about a upcoming multi-fat earth winner.

“Probably the greatest sound of the night time will arrive from the ‘Farmy Army’, who adhere to the Walsh brothers all over anywhere they go. It’s heading to be some environment and as a promoter, it helps make you proud to have this kind of substantial names on a display.

“My advice to followers is to move rapid for these tickets.”

More information of fighters and fights on the card will be introduced in thanks course.