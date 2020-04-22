Charlie Kirk is making videos of himself putting on a rabbi

Founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk was criticized on social media after digging and sharing a video of 2018 with Ravi about Judaism on Israel Holocaust Remembrance Day this week.

In the video, titled “CHARLIE KIRK DESTROYS RADICAL LEFTIST RABBI”, a rabbi in public at one of Kirk’s events tells Kirk that “all the United States must be educated regardless of their ability to pay.”

This prompted Kirk to ask, “Do you think a Jewish day school does a better job of educating a person than a public school?”

The rabbi replied: “I do not believe in Orthodoxy. They wash their children’s minds, so I don’t like Jewish day schools. “

“Brainwashing their children? You are a rabbi! “Kirk answers, ‘Are they brainwashed?’

“Have you ever been in charge of the Judaism of Reform or Reconstruction?” The rabbi asked, noting, “We are not literally taking the Torah.”

Kirk then shouted at the rabbi: “No, you are literally taking the Torah literally! It’s literally Torah! Moses was given them for a reason “, leading Rabino to declare,” You know nothing about Judaism. “

“I don’t know anything about Judaism? I am an evangelical Christian, “Kirk shouted. “I bet you know a little more about your particular mix …”

“I don’t know a little more, I know a lot more, because it’s my religion!” said the rabbi. “You have no right to tell me …”

Cutting the rabbi, Kirk shouted, “No, I’m right, because it’s America and I can say what the damn thing is,” as his crowd went crazy.

“Second, don’t act for a second that I have a different book from you. Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy are in my Bible just as they are in yours, so don’t act like I’m reading a different book! “Finally, I would say that it is below the moral stature of a rabbi to tell someone like me that I have no right to criticize you.”

“I will tell you that the Jews had Christians to tell the Jews what their religion meant for a long time,” the rabbi said. “We don’t need Christians to tell Jews what Judaism is.”

Kirk, however, concluded by saying to the rabbi: “You will not find a better or greater defender of the State of Israel or the Jewish people than I am. No one! Period. Bar none.”

Despite the fact that the video comes from 2018, Kirk’s decision to dig it up and post it on his Instagram account on Tuesday raised eyebrows.

This video is incredible pic.twitter.com/RdpnxAzZFx

– Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 22, 2020

I can’t believe TPUSA will publish it on its own. It’s such a shame for Charlie Kirk and it seems like he’s an immature asshole who can’t really have a real discussion / discussion https://t.co/x6csdrgDlX

– Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 22, 2020

Charlie Crick “destroys” Ravino by telling him that he is wrong about Judaism as he begins to lose an argument for public / private schools.

– Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 22, 2020

“I don’t know anything about Judaism? Well, I am an evangelical Christian. I bet you know * slightly * more about this mix…. I will say this, you will not find any greater or better defender of the state of Israel or of the Jewish people than me. ” https://t.co/KQZw1Sa0zA

– Alexander Kaufman (lexAlexCKaufman) April 22, 2020

Nothing says “defender of Judaism” as if shouting at a rabbi about how he should read the Torah https://t.co/ZHwmJo3GxF

– Luke Darby (@dukelarby) April 22, 2020

That Kirk chose to promote this video, which is objectively annoying to him, speaks volumes. The worst is full of passionate tension. https://t.co/dpE2UJRE93

– 𝐎. 𝐍𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞, Award-winning author (.TheAlanNoble) April 22, 2020

Charlie Kirk really lives the spirit of Yom HaShoah https://t.co/SY5Tl60Q9P

– Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) April 22, 2020

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protection)

.