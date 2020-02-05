Charlie McAvoy’s first goal raises Bruins over Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO – Charlie McAvoy got away nicely from scratch next to his name on Wednesday night.

The striking defender of the Bruins scored his first goal of the season at 1:19 of extension to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 at the United Center, a nice pass from Jake Debrusk and scored on a tap-in.

It seemed as if the Blackhawks had the leading goal with 1:05 left in regulation. With the B’s in power because of a Zach Smith check at the head of Torey Krug, the Hawks broke out with a shortened bid where Olli Maatta moved the puck to Drake Caggiula in the neutral zone. With a delayed penalty on Krug, Caggiula reached the blue line and defeated Jaroslav Halak with a high pulse.

But a whistle was canceled immediately. Although not immediately explained, it seemed that Maatta played it with his hand.

The Krug penalty went into OT, but the B’s were able to finish it and grab the two points.

Both teams were in the second half of a back-to-back – the Hawks lost in Minnesota and the B’s defeated Vancouver in Boston – and that may have contributed to the lack of biting in the procedure at the start, although the B’s were the clear edge in the game. The first period was scoreless, but that is only due to the excellent work of Blackhawk goalkeeper Robin Lehner. The B’s surpass the Hawks 16-5 and a good portion of those shots were opportunities for quality scores.

Early in the beginning, Lehner rescued Brad Marchand from the slot machine and later in the only power play of that period he robbed him with the glove. David Krejci also fell victim to Lehner a few times. On the PP, Krejci had an open net and the puck had to kick his stick, but even with the extra time he had to spend, Lehner still had to make a major effort to dive back to cover gaping cage. After the PP had risen, sales behind the Chicago net led to a glorious opportunity for Krejci all alone in the front, but he couldn’t get past the goalkeeper.

The B’s got another big chance in the beginning of the second when Patrice Bergeron set up David Pastrnak beautifully for a one-timer that immediately left Lehner’s mask and came out of the game.

But the Hawks participated in the game and took the first lead after cashing in their first power play. At 6:13, Krejci let his skates get entangled with Adam Boqvist, where Boqvist hit the boards uncomfortably. Boqvist left the game and did not return due to a shoulder injury. Krejci got the two minutes before boarding and the Hawks struck 37 seconds later.

In the murder of B, Marchand owned the puck and tried to score for himself for a scoring opportunity, but Patrick Kane closed it and turned the puck to the net. It went from Kirby Dach and to Alex DeBrincat on the left side of the net. With Jaroslav Halak out of balance because he had to play the original shot, DeBrincat hit the fairly easy goal.

But the B’s went back to work and tied it up at 12:49 PM. Sean Kuraly, whose grinding behind the net drew a Chicago penalty in the first period, again possessed the puck behind the Chicago net, this time he came out on the right and defeated Lehner among the pads for his fifth of the year. After absorbing his first healthy scratch this year, Kuraly gave two of his better performances this year.

The Hawks got another power-play late in the second when Jeremy Lauzon accidentally hit Kane in the face with his stick at 4:43 PM. The Hawks had a good chance in the man-advantage when Erik Gustafsson placed the post on Halak’s right, but the B’s did a good job of the kill afterwards to enter the third deadlock 1-1 with their hosts.

The B’s had a 27-13 shot advantage over two periods.