[Charlie Moore scores twenty details to elevate DePaul past Georgetown]

Charlie Moore had 20 factors as DePaul broke its 8-recreation getting rid of streak, topping Georgetown 74-68 on Saturday night time at Wintrust Arena.

Moore hit eight of 10 foul pictures. He additional seven helps.

Romeo Weems had 19 details for DePaul (14-13, 2-12 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 12 points, 10 rebounds, a few steals and 3 blocks. Jaylen Butz had 10 details.

Terrell Allen experienced 21 details and eight rebounds for the Hoyas (15-12, 5-nine). Jamorko Pickett included 19 points and seven rebounds. Jagan Mosely experienced 13 points.

The Blue Demons leveled the time sequence against the Hoyas with the acquire. Georgetown defeated DePaul 76-72 on Feb. 8. DePaul normally takes on Xavier on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays No. 19 Marquette on the highway on Wednesday.