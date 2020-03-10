Charlie Sheen criticizes Corey Feldman’s claim that he raped Corey Haim – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML09ce77f26a35163d075466d8fc01d13f11%

Thos Robinson / Getty Images for AFM, Paul Best / Getty Images for EcoLuxe, Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Charlie Sheenis vehemently denying it Corey FeldmanThe claim that he violated Corey haim in the movie set Luke.

% MINIFYHTML09ce77f26a35163d075466d8fc01d13f13%% MINIFYHTML09ce77f26a35163d075466d8fc01d13f14%

ME! News may confirm that Sheen was accused of raping a 13-year-old Haim in the 1986 film set Luke in the new Feldman (My) documentary Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. According to Entertainment WeeklyFeldman specifically claimed: “He said: & # 39; Charlie backed me between two trailers and put Crisco oil on his butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anyone could have passed, anyone could have seen it & # 39; ” .

% MINIFYHTML09ce77f26a35163d075466d8fc01d13f15%

% MINIFYHTML09ce77f26a35163d075466d8fc01d13f16%

Formerly of Feldman Susannah Sprague He also echoed his allegations.

However, Sheen told The Huffington Post, “These sick, twisted, extravagant claims never happened.” He also stated that he expects people to consider “what (Haim’s) mother Judy Haim You have to say. “

In 2017, Judy defended Charlie from accusations, which were initially made public by the national researcher and actor Dominick Brascia. “My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. Everything was invented … If my son were here to hear all this, he would vomit,” Haim insisted.

Corey Haim never named Charlie Sheen as his rapist during his short life. He died of pneumonia at the age of 38.

Although Haim never made public his alleged sexual abuse, his mother said he had been sexually abused during his career. About him Oz Show, she claimed that another unknown man was the person who assaulted her son.

Over the years, these allegations have been mentioned several times. Sheen previously brought the National Researcher to court for defamation of character. Finally, Sheen voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in 2018, with an Investigator spokesman telling TheWrap in 2018 that they are “amicably resolved,” the matter out of court.

ME! The news reached Sheen’s representatives for comment.