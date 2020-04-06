Charlie XCX announces self-isolation album “how I feel”

Charlie XCX has announced that it is releasing a new album titled “How I Feel Now”.

Earlier today, thanks to the news of 1000 of its Zoom fans, the White Mercedes pop star said she was “using this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch”, due out on May 15th.

“The character of this album will be very revealing for then, because I will only be able to use my tools at my fingertips to create all the music, all the artwork, all the videos … everything – in that sense it’s “I will do very much,” she said.

“How I Feel Now” follows her third studio album, “Charlie,” which was released last September.

Watch her new album announcement below:

During a period of self-isolation, Charlie was busy delivering a number of special live events amid a coronavirus outbreak that featured the likes of Tove Lo, Christine & The Queens and more.

Last month, she revealed that the coronavirus interrupted her plans for a “special” show that revolved around her debut album, “True Romance.”

In his Instagram post on March 30, Charlie posted a photo of ‘True Romance’, which was released in 2013. “At the time, when I asked the guys to send me some pictures of ur favorite of me from the true era of romance,” she wrote. “At the time, I was in the midst of planning one of the true romance shows …”