Charlie XCX wants you to be in her “forever” music video

Today (April 10), Charlie XCX is back with the new single “Forever,” and now she’s revealed that she wants her fans to help her create a music video.

Going on Twitter, Charlie posted a list of instructions and tasks that fans need to complete and present to her for a visual opportunity.

I want to make a music video for “forever” and i need ur. help, if you would like to participate in the video, please follow the instructions in the document below and send your clips to howimfeelingnowinbox@gmail.com 💓 pic.twitter.com/ bh3Eh3eo3f

– Charlie (@charli_xcx) April 10, 2020

She provided a list of clip art options that her fans would like to send, including footage that flew through your bedroom window, dancing while the camera was laying on the floor, shooting a pet, shooting herself, hugging someone from whom you were isolated. and more.

There are also a number of important criteria to note. Clips should be shot in landscape or landscape mode, no longer than 30 seconds long, should be emailed by Sunday, and the user should have permission from anyone contained in their clips when they show their appearance.

You can check out the full list of criteria in Charlie’s tweet above.

The new track is the first cut we heard from Charlie’s recently announced new album, “How I Feel Now,” which will be released on May 15th. The artwork for the single is contemporary pop contemporary Carolyn Polachak. Listen to it below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O9xP4g8zfU (/ embed)

“I like the idea that the visual language for this project can be interpreted by the way someone feels about music,” Charlie said.

“The music and the emotions that are born drive the creative output and everything is possible.”