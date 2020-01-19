Charlize Theron, Channing Tatum Romance Develop?

No romance develops between Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum, despite a fake tabloid report. Gossip Cop can unmask the premise. It is completely fabricated.

“Charlize & Channing: It’s On!” Is what the latest issue of northwest, It is not, but the accompanying article says “sparks fly” between the two stars. A suspected insider tells the magazine that Tatum “received her phone number” but doesn’t provide any additional information about how he did it.

“He is 100 percent interested,” says the supposed tipster. “She loves attention and is the first to admit that when she danced together at the 2013 Academy Awards, she gave her big fluttering movements.” The two actually danced together on stage at the 2013 Academy Awards, but this treat is of no use if valid for the history of the outlet. “She’s just waiting for him to question her properly, but she can say that Channing is a little bit taken with her,” adds the questionable source. “Though he’s not her normal type, she’s ready to see where it goes.”

The seemingly imaginary insider continues: “In her eyes he’s nice, good with kids, and he’s obviously hot, so it’s definitely worth a try. She wants an appointment for the Academy Awards next month – and Channing may be cutting it Mustard. “

This is a very random love affair that only exists on the NW website. This story appears to have been invented because Theron is single and Tatum recently separated from Jessie J after a year of dating. However, it should be noted that Tatum and Jessie J have spent time together in Los Angeles in the past week or so. The singer even accompanied the actor on an excursion with his 6-year-old daughter.

Gossip Cop could not confirm whether the exes are together again. They may just stay friendly, but when People Magazine reported the split, the reliable broadcaster noted that Tatum “is very busy with his career and as a father.” was partly due to his busy schedule. It is even less likely that he will chase the Atomic Blonde star while hanging out with his ex.

The tabloid report is also a variation of a Life & Style story that we debunked last week. This magazine claimed that Seth Rogen had arranged an appointment between Theron and Tatum. The latest article doesn’t mention the Knocked Up star, but the narrative remains wrong. A source near Theron already told us that the idea of ​​developing a romance with the Magic Mike star was “not a truth”.

It would also be unwise for someone from NW to learn about Theron. Just last month Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Theron was pregnant and the baby belonged to either Brad Pitt, Zac Efron or Adam Driver. Of course, this latest article doesn’t mention this crazy scenario.