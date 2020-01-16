Charlize Theron scares men?

Charlize Theron asks her friends how to be more accessible because it scares men off? That is the wrong premise in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OKAY!, the Bombshell star couldn’t get a date because she is too dominant. An alleged source is quoted as saying, “Guys are taken with their self-confidence and openness. They shrink in their presence. “

The alleged insider goes on to say that Theron is changing their dating tactics to avoid expelling men. “She is being advised by friends on how to be more accessible. Before going out to dinner, she would fire 100 questions before the appetizers arrive. Then she would wonder why there is no second date.”

The apparently fake tipster says the actress is also learning to “laugh a little and laugh, and don’t take things so seriously”. The “source” concludes, “Charlize never had to work on herself, but she knows it is necessary if she wants to find the right one.”

The magazine’s article is simply not true. Last year, Theron said on the Howard Stern Show that she was having a casual date, but it’s not an essential part of her life. The actress explained that “time opens up a bit” when her two children get older, but there is “no pressure” when it comes to finding a relationship. “I live a very simple life. I am not a maintenance-intensive person, ”she added.

Last October, Theron told Glamor that she “was no longer in a relationship” and “never wanted to get married”. She added: “These are things that are not difficult for me because they are inherently my truth.” Theron is not frustrated by her love life, nor does she scare men. The idea that she is too serious about herself is not right either. You can watch practically every interview with the actress to see that she has a great sense of humor. Still, Gossip Cop I contacted a source near Theron that assures us that the report is ridiculous.

This would not be okay for the first time! has invented a story in which the actress struggles to find love. Last year, Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Sandra Bullock tried to help Theron find a friend. This article was also totally fictional.

Meanwhile, the tabloid at this time last year insisted that Theron was with Brad Pitt. So did she get scared of Hollywood Star? The magazine’s latest article doesn’t mention Pitt at all, and Theron himself has rejected the romantic rumors surrounding her. It’s safe to say OK! has no insight into the actress’s private life.