Charlize Theron’s favorite role is not to be a superhero or a victim

Charlize Theron is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood. The blonde beauty has had a number of exciting and dramatic roles throughout her career. From portraying a convicted serial killer to an evil queen, Theron knows for sure how to perform well. Because of her work ethic, the actress apparently portrays every character effortlessly. Theron shared her favorite roles when it came to choosing specific characters.

“I became very aware that under certain circumstances women are not allowed to play under the same rules that boys can play. I was actively looking for a protagonist who could break these rules, ”said Theron. The South African actress went on to look for certain characters that she likes to hug.

Charlize Theron has emotional ties to acting

Theron is often associated with these roles because of her childhood. When the actress was a teenager, her mother shot her father in an act of self-defense. Theron said that she survived, although this was a tough moment in her life. She went on to say that she was not “afraid of the dark” but was more fascinated by it because it better explains human nature. She compared this to some of the characters she portrayed.

“People like Aileen Wuornos who you just want to label and put under a carpet. Nobody wants to examine this person. Nobody wants to look at that person and say, “But why did that happen?” The why fascinates me. Because I’m here in many ways from why, ”she told the New York Times.

Theron portrayed Wuornos, a serial killer executed for her crimes, in the biographical crime drama Monster. Theron was awarded the Oscar for Best Actress for her role, and the film itself was highly praised by critics. Other films that put the actress on the map include Atomic Blonde, North Country, Bombshell and Mad Max: Fury Road. Theron added that she “resisted” the connections between the characters she selected, such as Ravenna von Schneewittchen and the hunter, whom she saw as “mess”.

Theron admires the turbulence and strength of these characters. “I mean, you’d be an idiot if I don’t sum up that I like women who can fight and win the fight and get out of their situations. They’re not victims, but they’re not superheroes,” she said.

Gossip Cop A rumor has recently been cleared that the appearance of the actress is deterring men. A suspected source claimed that men were afraid of the actress’s openness and would “shrink” in her presence. This turned out to be a false story that diminished Theron’s openness and personality.