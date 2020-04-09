Charlotte Fiji, which affected Charlotte's web marijuana oil, died after unspecified `` virus '' hit family

According to a post on her mother’s Facebook page, Charlotte created a lifelong fight against a rare seizure disorder that led to medical marijuana reform after members of her family signed an unspecified “virus.” Fiji died on Tuesday. Fiji was 13 years old.

“Charlotte is no longer suffering. She has no seizures forever. Thank you for all of your love,” the post said. Realm of Caring, a non-profit funding and conducting cannabis research co-founded by Charlotte’s mother Paige Fiji, also shared news about her death.

I wrote with heart to inform you that Charlotte Fiji died yesterday. Charlotte’s story has directly affected thousands of families around the world, changing the hemp aspect in many ways. 💚 # iamcharlotte

On March 26, Paige Fiji wrote on Facebook that all five families were sick with “fever, pain, and coughing” and “having trouble breathing.” Fiji did not identify their illness, but said, “Not a joke, we are the most sick so far.”

“ I felt better, smiled again, and the light came into view from the end of my dark tunnel … Charlotte has been parked firmly in her arms for weeks and her favorite Is the place, “she wrote. But a week later, her husband stated on her page that most of the family “recovered from a month’s virus, but our little Charlotte has not improved.”

“She spent a few days she seemed to be around the corner, but then dive. We’ve used all the tricks in the last few days but nothing worked,” he wrote. . “… for all the years I’ve been working at the facility and on the ground, I’ve felt her as helpless as I’ve been holding her and the very hard days of the past few days when I’m holding her It is not.”

On April 5, two days before her mother died, a post on her mother’s page states that Charlotte had been discharged from the hospital. “She is … tough … she’s a tough SOB,” she wrote.

Charlotte will be discharged.

Sweet holy Moses.

This kid … hehe … she’s a tough SOB. But I think my mother said the most …

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, at just three months of age, Figi began to develop Dravet’s Syndrome, a “rare drug-resistant epilepsy that begins at the first year of an otherwise healthy infant”. The syndrome caused Fiji to have 300 seizures a week, being wheelchair-bound, almost unable to speak, and repeated cardiac arrest.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, Dravet seizures do not respond well to conventional seizure medications, and they guide their loved ones to find the “best combination” of medications to treat and prevent seizures. When her parents began researching the benefits of medical cannabis, doctors had no idea to help Fiji.

The family found Stanley Brothers, a medical marijuana producer in Colorado. Colorado grows plants that are low in THC, high in ingredients, and high in CBD. After taking the drug, her family said that the quality of life in Fiji had changed dramatically. “A year ago I could only say a word, but now I speak the full text,” my father Matt Fiji told CBS News in 2014. An excerpt taken by Fiji was coined “Charlotte’s Web.”

Fiji’s remarkable recovery has prompted her family to travel the country, pushing medical marijuana laws and legislation to grow medical marijuana outside Colorado in 2000, when it was legalized in 2000. Made it possible. Non-profit Coalition For Access Now with a focus on Realm of Caring and Advocacy.

Many doctors initially hesitated to prescribe medical marijuana to treat epilepsy. However, in 2018, the FDA approved Epidiolex, a drug made from CBD, as one of two new mediations for treating Dravet syndrome.

Charlotte, you are the light of our lives.

