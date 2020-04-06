Charlotte Flair Beat Rhea Ripley to Win Women’s NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women’s NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The match opened on the second night of WrestleMania 36 with the two women lasting about 30 minutes. After struggling hard, Charlotte will finally get Rhea to come out after hitting her Eight.

Flair is now the NXT Women’s Champion once again changing the black and gold brands, and her women’s division, on its head.

WWE

Charlotte won the NXT Women’s Championship in May 2014 after the inaugural champion Paige emptied the title after winning the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee.

Flair will survive at the Women’s NXT Championship for 258 days before losing to Sasha Banks in 2015. Charlotte also became the NXT Women’s Champion twice, the first being Shayna Baszler who lost to Becky Lynch on the first night of WrestleMania.

The Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley matches were formed after Flair won the Rumble Royal Women’s 2020. After getting rid of Shayna Baszler to win the title of her choice, Flair will remain silent about her decision. She has faced – and defeated – both RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdownown Women’s Champion Bayley.

This will bring up NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW to force Charlotte to vote for her because she hasn’t defeated him. Ripley, on the other hand, did have a narrow victory over Charlotte on the road to the Survivor Series last November.

Ripley pinned Charlotte into a triple threat match which also included Sasha Banks in the Friday Night SmackDown episode.

With challenges thrown, Charlotte continued to refuse to accept or express her intentions until she appeared on NXT Takeover: Portland. After Ripley defeated Bianca Belair, Charlotte attacked the champion and accepted the challenge.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 36, ​​Charlotte will appear on NXT to bring her to Rhea on a number of occasions.

Rhea won the NXT Women’s Championship in late 2019 from Shayna Baszler, who is the longest standing champion in brand history. She will successfully anchor the NXT Women’s Division for months

As for what’s next for the two women. This week NXT will have a Ladder match to determine the number one competitor for the NXT Women’s Championship. These fields include: Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Chelsea Green.

What do you think of Charlotte beating Rhea for the Women’s NXT Championship? What do you think happens next for the two women? Let us know in the comments section.