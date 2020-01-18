Charlotte Flair explains what makes Andrade so special at WWE

Charlotte Flair is an established top talent in the WWE and already a sure Hall of Famer.

She is a 10-time female winner and one of the four riders who are recognized by many for changing women’s wrestling.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade during their UK tour

Her partner Andrade is at the beginning of his career and although he has just won the US championship, he still has to rise to the top, as many suspect.

The Mexican won the NXT title while at Yellow Mark, but now he’s on RAW and wants to make a name for himself.

Ric Flair has recently named Andrade one of the top five talents in the WWE, and although this is usually considered nepotism, there is no denying Andrerad’s talent.

talkSPORT met Charlotte and Andrade during a media trip across the UK to promote the move from WWE to BT Sport. After speaking about Ric Flair’s praise, Charlotte explained why Andrade is so special

“I will brag as a fiance [laughs]. What makes Andrade a top talent is that he has the Lucha background and many people don’t learn to adapt to the WWE style. And that’s why I think he will go far and do great things because he was able to adapt and get it in such a short time and he can do everything from his Lucha background, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the style or the product of WWE, and that’s what makes him so especially, ”said Charlotte.

Andrade when he entered NXT

Andrade knows that it has to be more than great in the ring to make a name for yourself in the WWE.

“All people in the WWE need openness,” said the US champion. “Because you have a style but you need something special. You may be a great artist, but this guy has better access and people remember this guy more than the better artist. You need to understand WWE. People from NXT, the performance center here in the UK and the USA. “

Andrade will have a ranked game with Rey Mysterio with his title in the US on RAW next Monday.