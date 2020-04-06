WWE ensured that WrestleMania 36 36, which will be plenty for two nights, has enough elements to keep viewers engaged. Yesterday we saw some incredible games like Goldberg vs. Brown Strowman and Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and today the game is even bigger with super stars John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge and Randy Orton fighting on the big stage.

The night began with a matchup between the best female wrestler Charlotte Flair of all time, and Rhea Ripley, the female NXT champion. See the results below:

WWE Wrestlemania Results 36 Results: Charlotte Flair is the new champ; Check out other evidence

Rhea Replay VS Charlotte Flair (Women’s NXT Championship)

Charlotte Flair (winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble of the Year 1), who has proven her mettle by winning many championships, has become one against champion Ria. Charlotte dominated from the start, but Rhea refused to slow down despite her wounds to her knees. We see why Charlotte is considered the best because she makes Ria’s injured knee so often that she gets attacked again and again. She performs the figure-leg leg lock on Rhea, who eventually taps out. And we get our new champ in Charlotte!

Alastair Black VS Bobby Lashley

Big guy Bobby takes on the highly talented Aleister. Bobby begins to dominate Alastair and continues to ring in and out. Meanwhile, Aleister tries to show off his spark but is controlled by Bobby’s Herculean powers. Bobby appears to have sealed it with a powerful spear, but the Black Mass (spin kick) comes out of nowhere and we find a winner in Aleister.

Otis VS Dolph Ziggler

This is one of the few personal scores to solve! Heartbroken Otis takes the ‘Playboy’ Ziggler (along with Sonia DeVille) and starts playing on a balanced note. The ‘heavy machinery’ Otis Ziggler tries his last move on the caterpillar, but Sonia gets distracted when she blocks the referee. Ziggler takes a chance and strikes Otis with a low blow but wait, before he falls, Mandy Moore arrives on the ground and knocks Sonya down. Ziggler gets a refund with Mandy’s low blow and Otis closes it with his Caterpillar move. This is not the case, as we see the beginning of a new love story between Otis and Mandy as the big ones burn their festive lights by kissing their lovers.

