Charlotte Lawrence releases Badass new single “Joke’s On You” – Listen now! | Birds of Prey, Charlotte Lawrence, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

Charlotte Lawrence is there to take revenge with his new hymn “Joke’s On You” and you can hear the song right now!

The song will appear on the soundtrack for the next DC Comics film Birds of Prey.

“I’m so f – king happy and excited about this song – hope you like ittttt !!!!!! ! 🥰 thanks @kevweaver @atlanticrecords @birdsofprey for this incredible opportunity❤️ ”, Charlotte wrote on Instagram.

“The joke is on you / God knows I tried to be nice / But I’m not just going to lie down and die / Wearing a fake smile / The joke is on you,” Charlotte sing in the chorus of the song. Read the full lyrics sheet below!

Charlotte Lawrence – Lyrics of “Joke’s On You”

