Charlotte Native reacts to Broadway closure

Charlotte, NC – Coronavirus pandemic has closed restaurants, businesses and places of worship.

The theater community is also struggling with Broadway being closed and tours rescheduling shows. Starring Renee Rap from Charlotte Mean Girls The Musical As Regina George, one of the main characters in the show.

“I still feel like I’m showing up in the theater, and I’m just a fan, and I somehow go behind the scenes and then go to the stage,” Lap says.

She says coronavirus news has hit the Broadway community in mid-March and new changes are coming.

“Two pioneers of the Broadway community, it was announced at New York Times “We had a company meeting that night, and GM basically said,” Hey, we’re not thinking of a voluntary shutdown. ” “

In less than 48 hours, Lap says significant changes have been made throughout Broadway.

“I shut down the phone in preparation for the audition I had next morning. When I turned the phone back on, these announcements and” Okay? What’s going on? ” Was closed. “

Lap is now back in Charlotte, trying to stay sharp while shutting down.

“When I’m on the treadmill, I have to warm up my vocals to keep my voice intact,” she says.

Rapp also teaches master classes to aspiring actors who go beyond zoom.

“Universal is music and love. It’s all about Broadway shows, regardless of the plot lines. So when we open back, it becomes all the celebrations we are going through this whole. Hope it’s not too much confusion. “

Broadway is currently scheduled to reopen on June 7, but we believe Lap will postpone the date to keep fans and the theater community safe.

