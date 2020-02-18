[charlton-dwell:-southeastern-trains-delays-as-emergency-companies-called-after-particular-person-‘falls-underneath-train’]

Trains are at a standstill following a particular person has fallen beneath a prepare at Charlton Station.

Unexpected emergency services are dashing to the scene and trains are staying diverted absent from the London Bridge to Waterloo line at the instant.

A witness at the scene said: “A person has fallen at Charlton station and is currently underneath the prepare we are waiting around for paramedics to arrive.”

A spokesperson for Southeastern, who run the prepare line, said: “Owing to crisis products and services working with an incident involving London Bridge and Woolwich Arsenal, trains are are being diverted absent from this line at the moment. You can use your ticket on regional buses and the DLR at no further price to aid comprehensive your journey.”

London Ambulance Services has been contacted for remark.

