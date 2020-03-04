charlton-respond-as-sunderland-‘til-i-die-time-two-netflix-release-day-is-verified-soon-after-league-one-enjoy-off-remaining-drama

Netflix announced the release day of the 2nd period of Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Wednesday – and Charlton have been delighted.

The well-known television collection returns on April 1 as it files the Black Cats’ makes an attempt to acquire marketing from League A person at the initially try adhering to their relegation from the Championship.

getty photos – getty Charlton broke Sunderland hearts at Wembley

But it did not go to approach for Sunderland… thanks to Charlton.

And it was all hunting so constructive for the Black Cats as they achieved the perform-off final and even took a one particular-aim guide within the opening five minutes.

Nevertheless, catastrophe was just about the corner.

Patrick Bauer scored in the dying seconds at Wembley to secure a 2-1 earn for the Addicks and ebook their location in the Championship for the 2019/20 marketing campaign at Sunderland’s expenditure.

Getty Photographs Charlton won marketing to the Championship at Sunderland’s cost

Lee Bowyer’s adult males equalised as a result of Ben Purrington 10 minutes before fifty percent-time, ahead of a cagey next-half finished with Bauer’s extraordinary winner.

Due to the fact the Wembley clash, Charlton lovers have been dying to look at year 2 of Sunderland ‘Til I Die as it is possible to culminate with their breathtaking win.

And now they’ll get their desire.

Netflix tweeted: “Sunderland ‘Til I Die year two arrives on April 1st. And no, we didn’t do that on purpose.”

Charlton’s formal Twitter account was fast to respond with a GIF of a guy lying on a sofa taking in popcorn – displaying just how enthusiastic they are to feast their eyes on the collection.

Netflix experienced observed the tweet coming as they replied: “We were expecting you.”

we were expecting you — Netflix United kingdom & Eire (@NetflixUK) March four, 2020

Numerous rival football fans have mocked Sunderland for the Netflix collection since its release in December 2018.

The initial period took an in-depth look into Sunderland’s campaign in the Championship as they seemed to gain promotion back again to the Premier League.

On the other hand, it was an abysmal period which finished in relegation to the third tier of English football.

Immediately after a slow start out to the recent campaign, which resulted in Phil Parkinson changing Jack Ross as manager final October, Sunderland sit in fifth after 34 online games.

They have lost just 2 times in their earlier 16 matches and are only four points off the computerized marketing spots.