Hi, Charm King Game Player’s If you are looking to download the latest Charm King Mod Apk (v8.2.0) + Unlimited Money + Gold + Lives + No Ads, then congratulations for getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the Charm King Android specialty and its Mod Apk version will provide you with one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Charm King Puzzle game for Android.

The name of the game

Charm King

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Puzzle

user reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars

Current version

v8.2.0

Last update

Size

Downloading

What is the story of the puzzle game Charm King Mod for Android

Charm King MOD lot of money – Immerse yourself in a magical kingdom and cute creatures. Go on a fun and colorful journey, go through level by level, breaks the string of magical creatures. Hit the leaderboards. Nice graphics and colorful sea levels will not bore you! Connecting chains to get the most points!

Once upon a time there was a match that claimed the name of the Match-3 puzzle game on Earth!

Take it now and embark on a magical journey through a mythical empire, full of fun, adventure and comedy.

Charm King Mod Gold / Live Apk for Android Free Download

Charm King (MOD, Gold / Life) Apk Content Rating is 3+ years. This application has been rated 4.5 by 2280 users who use it. This app is listed in the Play Store and Games logic category. To learn more about the company / developer, visit the PlayQ Inc. website that developed it. Charm King (MOD, Gold / Life) APK can be downloaded and installed on Android 4.1+ Android devices. Download the app using your favorite browser and click the install button to install. Please note that we provide basic and clean APKs and faster downloads than the Charm King (Mod, Gold / Life) mirror apk. This app has been downloaded 1,000,000-5,000,000 times in the APK Store. You can also download the APK with the Magic King (MOD, gold / life) and launch it with the popular Android emulator.

Awesome new features of Charm King Mod Apk

About how you can meet characters that are unforgettable and solve puzzles that are difficult to help everyone in the past live happily. CHARM KING FEATURES:

• Completely free to play with thousands of exciting levels

• Beautifully vibrant HD graphics

• Relax and relieve stress with soothing gameplay and sound

• Return with cheerful fairy tales and cute characters

• challenge yourself to solve difficult puzzles

• Play and continue with friends

• Great explosion support through challenges

• Always unlock something new with daily and personal events!

Please note that Charm King is completely free, but some games require additional steps or lifetime payouts. You can turn off the payment feature by disabling in-app purchases in your device’s settings.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Unlimited money

Unlimited money Unlimited gold

Unlimited gold Unlimited lives

Unlimited lives No ads

Download Charm King Mod Apk + (unlimited money / gold / lives / no ads)

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing your visit at gotechdaily.com.