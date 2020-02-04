“Charmed” star Shannen Doherty reveals that her breast cancer has returned

Fascinated and Beverly Hills 90210 Stern Shannen Doherty has confirmed that her breast cancer has returned.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but was later told by doctors that she was in remission.

During an interview on Good morning America earlier today (February 4), Doherty announced that she would soon be in the fourth stage of the disease. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here,” she said on the show. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways.”

She continued, “I definitely have days when I” Why me? “Say, and then I go” Well, why not me? “Who else? Who else deserves this than me? None of us. But I would say that my first reaction is always as I tell my mother, my husband.”

Doherty added that she had not previously published the message because of her death Beverly Hills 90210 Co-star Luke Perry. The actor died before starting work on restarting the successful TV series, and Doherty said he was part of the reason she took the job.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qlc8FW7blAw (/ embed)

“It is so strange for me to be diagnosed and then someone who was apparently healthy,” said the 48-year-old. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was make this show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion. So it’s a difficult question.

“One of the reasons I did it with Luke 90210 and I didn’t tell anyone because I thought people could watch it, other level four people could work too. As if our life doesn’t end the minute we get this diagnosis. We still have a lot to do. “

Doherty cited another co-star, Brian Austin Green, as great support for her after learning about the diagnosis. “I was in moments of great fear when I thought I couldn’t really do this, and Brian was the one from this group of people who knew I was telling it pretty quickly and said, ‘Here, that’s what I do I’m dealing with, ”she said.

Shannen Doherty CREDIT: Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

“So he always called me before filming and said, ‘Listen, no matter what, I have your back. ‘He looked at me and said,’ We have this, little one ‘so Brian helped me a lot. “

The actress added that she is now speaking out because her latest diagnosis will be released soon, as mentioned in a lawsuit she filed against State Farm insurance company. “I prefer people to hear from me,” said Doherty. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document.”