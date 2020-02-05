Chase along the Kansas City Chiefs parade route ends in arrests

Fans meet in downtown Kansas City for a Super Bowl rally. (Jamie Squire / Getty)

Two suspects are detained after a chase on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route in Missouri on Wednesday.

After a car crossed a barrier and set off for the celebrating Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City police were able to stop the vehicle with a so-called “PIT” (Precision Immobilization) maneuver.

No one was injured during the incident, mainly because the car drove the parade route in the morning, hours before the celebrations began.

“A vehicle broke through the parade barrier on the north side of the route at 8:12 am,” KCPD said in a statement. “All officers on the line were immediately alerted. The Clay County Sheriff’s representatives, who supported KCPD, used stop sticks that hit the vehicle. The vehicle drove down the path south until it turned into Pershing and headed for the crowd. Several police cars were ready to block it. The officers then used tactical vehicle interventions, also known as PIT maneuvers, to stop the suspicious car on Pershing. “

The driver of the vehicle is examined for impairment.

