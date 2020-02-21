[chase-hudson-has-not-asked-charli-d’amelio-to-be-his-girlfriend-yet]

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have been relationship for a several months, but they have not put a label on it yet!

Though the TikTok duo are surely distinctive, 17-year-old Chase has not popped the concern but.

“I’m using it as gradual as humanly attainable before I pop the concern [of asking her to be my girlfriend]. But we are incredibly distinctive and pretty into each individual other,” Chase instructed ET.

He added that asking Charli to be official is undoubtedly coming shortly!

We can’t wait to see much more lovable pics of Charli and Chase as they invest extra time jointly!

