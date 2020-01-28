Chase reaches 115 mph before CHP stops driver at Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A woman was arrested at Canoga Park on Tuesday afternoon after directing officers from the California Highway Patrol in a pursuit across the San Fernando Valley which has reached speeds of up to 115 mph.

The driver of a dark-colored sedan was arrested without incident after making his way from Chatsworth to a parking lot at a tire store near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m.

She was suspected of irregular driving and dangerous speeds, according to the authorities.

At one point during the chase, the CHP patrol vehicles backed off and went into tracking mode, apparently due to the dangerous speeds the car reached while traveling on the 118 Freeway.

A highway patrol helicopter continued to follow the suspect from the sky.

The woman was detained approximately 45 minutes after the prosecution began.

