Chase the bounty hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman, who was arrested in Hawaii

Lyssa Chapman, daughter of reality star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, was arrested in Hawaii.

E! News confirmed that Honolulu police were arresting Chapman shortly before 10 p.m. local time on Thursday evening for alleged harassment and resistance to the arrest. She was reportedly released from prison.

(Instagram)

It is unclear who the alleged victim is or details of the alleged encounter, but E! News reported that the legal situation in the Kaneohe area of ​​Hawaii was at her home. Hours before the arrest, Lyssa posted a cryptic message to Twitter about “Keeping it Classy” and a cartoon photo of a woman saying “I tried to follow my dreams, but now I have several injunctions.”

The news of the arrest comes days after her father Dog made a suggestion to his rumored girlfriend, Moon Angell, when he was in an episode of Dr. Oz appeared, which aired on February 3 in the United States.

In a teaser clip, Dog turns to Angell with tears in his eyes and says, “I’m much happier with her. Moon Angell, do you want to marry me?”

The clip ends before Angell can answer.

Dog has not raised his relationship status on social media, but he regularly pays tribute to his late wife, including a photo of her and her son Gary on January 29. In December, Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman got into a fiery Twitter exchange with Moon in response to a report in which she and Dog were engaged.

“You are a disgusting woman,” wrote the 32-year-old Lyssa in a tweet that has now been deleted to Angell per People.

Bounty Hunter dog and late wife Beth Chapman in 2013. (Getty)

“Anyone who moves to a man you should be friends with a few weeks after losing their wife is the lowest scum on the planet – which was not that far from you before. God will MARY you to get !!!. “

Chapman was married to Beth from 2006 until her death on June 26, 2019, after she never woke up from a medical-related coma when she was battling cancer. She was 51 years old.

