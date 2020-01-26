Chase the Night is a fantastic piece of hard science fiction

Chase the Night, the second story from this year’s The Fourth Doctor Adventures series, is a solid, hard science fiction story with a lot of gray morality for Doctor Who.

The second fourth doctoral story released this month, Chase the Night, is a story that complements Doctor Who’s eighteenth season exceptionally well. The original television season had more sci-fi quality than usual thanks to the script editing by Christopher H. Bidmead, and Chase the Night captures this style by sounding out some extremely tough sci-fi ideas.

The key concept in the story concerns the crew of a crashed spaceship. You’ve been stuck on a planet for over a century. Even worse, they have to make sure that they are never caught in daylight. While the dark is safe, daylight is so hot that everything turns to ashes. To survive, the crew escaped daylight on a train that never stops. But there is a problem: the traction motor fails …

This is a fantastic simple idea. Jonathan Morris makes sure that the idea of ​​a train that tries to avoid daylight is at the center, even if this story contains many other interesting concepts. It is not the concept itself that drives history, but how people react to it. In such a situation, people have to make some extremely difficult decisions and put some characters in a morally very gray light.

Another kind of villain

The best example of the moral complexity of the story is the character of Pilot Dena. Dena, Chase the Night’s main opponent, is ruthless and willing to do anything to keep her crew alive, even at the expense of executing those who stand in her way.

In some ways, she’s the villain of history, but she’s not the usual type of villain you would find in Doctor Who. It does not try to rule the universe or the world on which it currently lives. She’s just trying to survive an almost impossible situation. She also tries to keep her crew alive as much as possible.

It is clearly very tense, especially after so many years in which it has put responsibility down, and is extremely dangerous as a result. But you can see where it comes from, which makes it an incredibly fascinating antagonist.

In addition to morally complex characters and a great concept, Jonathan Morris also wants to explore the regular characters. While Purgatory 12 focused more on Adric and K9, Chase the Night focuses more on Romana. She has been traveling with the doctor for a long time, but in this story she learns more about greater responsibility. Frankly, it feels great when she leaves Warriors’ Gate and even beyond.

With lots of characters and great ideas, Chase the Night is a fantastic science fiction story. A highly recommended story for Doctor Who fans.

Do you like when Doctor Who offers more hard sci-fi features? Are you a season 18 fan? What stories do you like with morally gray situations? Let us know in the comments below.