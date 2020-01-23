Chase, United Co-Brand New Business Credit Card

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Chase and United Airlines are jointly launching a new United Business Card with 100,000 bonus miles for first-time users, the companies said on Thursday (January 23).

The card is intended to help business travelers collect their miles. Cardholders receive two miles for every dollar spent on United commuters and purchases, and two miles for every dollar spent at gas stations, office stores, and restaurants.

Cardholders receive 25 percent cashback on United purchases, including WiFi, food, and beverages. In addition, users receive an annual United Travel credit of $ 100 after seven United flights purchases of $ 100 or more.

New card members receive a 100,000-mile bonus after purchasing $ 10,000 in the first three months of opening an account through April 2.

“This card is designed to give small business owners even more opportunities to earn double miles in areas where they already spend money, so they can earn miles faster to reach hundreds of exciting destinations that United serves around the world . ” Luc Bondar, Vice President of Loyalty at United.

The United Explorer Business Card is no longer offered, but current cardholders can still use the cards.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our products and create more value for our card members,” said Leslie Gillin, co-branding card president at Chase. “Our new offerings and the exciting launch of the new United Business Card, which offers many benefits to owners who reward them where they spend the most, help.”

The new United Business Card costs $ 99 a year. There is no surcharge for employee cards.

The market launch of new credit products remains a key initiative in the ever-evolving effort of financial institutions to serve corporate customers. Almost 75 percent of FIs offer a business credit card, and 60 percent of the revenue comes from these cards.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: