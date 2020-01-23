Chasing California 2020: ABC Original Limited Series on the political struggle for California

Chasing California is an original limited series of television channels owned by ABC on the political struggle for California.

More than ever, California votes count to determine the presidential candidate.

And things are about to become real.

The “Move to March” pushed the primary into the mix of Super Tuesday – raising the stakes for the country’s most populous state. Now in Super Tuesday, hundreds of delegates and millions of dollars are up for grabs. The Democratic candidate is undecided and unaffiliated and the new voters are bending their power. So how do candidates harness this power? How long will they go to capture these golden votes in the California primary 2020?

Join the hunt. Go into campaigns and behind the scenes for exclusive and individual access to candidates. Listen to people. Find out what it will take to earn their votes.

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.