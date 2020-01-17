Chat with CHP: What does California’s new cell phone law mean?

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – An ABC30 viewer asked: I have heard of a new cell phone law in California that started this year, but what does it mean?

“It is now a moving violation if you are caught driving with your electronic device in hand,” said Sgt. Brian Pennings with CHP. The new law came into force on January 1, 2020.

“It counts as a point in your file,” he said. “This has significant financial consequences, as your insurance premiums will now increase considerably as a result of these points.”

Pennings says that many insurance companies were already starting to count driving on your cell phone as a point on your record, but now it will be all over the law and relying on your record similar to running a billboard. stop, speed, etc.

“And people have to remember that there is a big reason for this. The driving itself requires 100% of your attention and when you are actively engaged in a conversation, you are distracted because your main mental obligation has passed conduct your conversation, “he told me.

