chatham-faculty-bus-crash-injures-10-little-ones

Ten kids have been damage when their university bus crashed Tuesday in Chatham on the South Facet.

The crash happened just soon after 4 p.m. around 79th Avenue and South Cottage Grove Avenue, in accordance to Chicago Fire Section officials. A CTA bus strike a black car or truck which then struck the school bus, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A few kids ended up taken to Saint Bernard Hospital — two are fantastic problem and a person in fair-to-critical, hearth said. 3 were taken to Jackson Park Medical center and a few many others ended up taken to South Shore in excellent affliction.

A different youngster was taken to the College of Chicago Clinical Middle in fair-to-severe condition.

All accidents were being non-life threatening, police reported.