One particular person was hospitalized right after a fireplace Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

Authorities ended up referred to as about 9: 40 p.m. to the blaze in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago fireplace officials reported.

A 45-year-aged guy was taken to the College of Chicago Health care Center in significant-to-significant condition for smoke inhalation, hearth said.