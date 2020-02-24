chattanooga-state-basketball-coach,-nfl-player’s-brother-killed-in-i-24-crash

Shut

A Chattanooga State basketball mentor, who is also the brother of an NFL participant, died in a auto crash in Tennessee on Sunday evening, in accordance to many stories.

Volonte Bell, the 29-year-previous brother of New Orleans Saint safety Vonn Bell, died following a two-car crash on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga, in accordance to data from Chattanooga Police and the Periods Free Press.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Volonte Bell was a Chattanooga State Group Faculty assistant basketball mentor. He previously attended university there as effectively as The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

According to law enforcement, a Volvo truck with a trailer attached to the back again was touring in the middle eastbound lane when a Honda Civic touring guiding it unsuccessful to gradual down and struck the trailer.

The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced useless at the scene, according to police.

Any individual with info about the crash is questioned to call 423-698-2525 or post a idea through the CPD cellular application. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

